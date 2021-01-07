Sign up
Photo 867
Courthouse - Pittsburgh, PA
This is one of the goth-style architecture buildings in downtown Pittsburgh. It's an amazing structure and one you cannot get the whole thing in one frame. I work across the street from it.
7th January 2021
7th Jan 21
DawnLouise
@not_left_handed
Website: www.photorandoms.com I joined this site on March 19, 2014 and started out posting religiously but have fallen off a bit especially 2016. 2017...
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 8
Taken
6th January 2021 1:18pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
