Playing Frisbee by not_left_handed
Playing Frisbee

While walking around taking pictures I met a woman walking her dog and she asked me if I wanted to take some pics of her playing fetch so of course I couldn't say no!
18th January 2021 18th Jan 21

DawnLouise

@not_left_handed
Thai
Nice action shot!
January 18th, 2021  
