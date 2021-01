Yinzer Birdbath

I saw this fountain at Point State Park called "Yinzer Birdbath" and found it so funny. A "Yinzer" is someone from Pittsburgh (we say yinz instead of you guys or you all). People flock to this fountain in the summertime, and even though you're not allowed in the fountain itself, some people still go in for a little dip, but it's a nice place to sit around and feel the cool mist of the water for sure.