Awesome Arches by not_left_handed
Photo 905

Awesome Arches

This is part of the architecture of the building I posted earlier called The Pennsylvanian. The picture doesn't do it justice - it's an amazing structure.
17th February 2021 17th Feb 21

not_left_handed
