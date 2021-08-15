Previous
Still Going Strong! by not_left_handed
Photo 1026

Still Going Strong!

Took some lifestyle photos at a local Italian bakery. This is Giuseppe who started this bakery 38 years ago and he’s still getting up early and baking. His sons help him run the bakery. Very interesting to watch them all work.
15th August 2021 15th Aug 21

