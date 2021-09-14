Sign up
Photo 1056
Building Ads
14th September 2021
14th Sep 21
1
0
DawnLouise
@not_left_handed
Website: www.photorandoms.com I joined this site on March 19, 2014 and started out posting religiously but have fallen off a bit especially 2016. 2017...
1056
photos
84
followers
98
following
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 8
Taken
11th September 2021 8:54am
DawnLouise
Someone had commented to never pass up an opportunity to photograph these old ads on buildings and I never do ... I try to take them when I see them. Still have quite a few of them in my little local area.
September 14th, 2021
