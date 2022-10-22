Previous
10222022 - Chris' Miata Adventures
1 / 365

10222022 - Chris' Miata Adventures

I've done this project before (first time was in 2009). I thought I would try again, this time with a theme. Let's see how this works.

This is a 1926 Shell Station along old Route 66 in Mt. Olive, IL, USA.
Chris

@notmrworldwide
I completed this project back in 2009. I thought I would go for it again with a theme. The theme (hopefully it will work), is...
Photo Details

