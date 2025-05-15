Previous
IMG_0598 by notnats
6 / 365

IMG_0598

As seen in a doorway in Exeter. A photographer friend told me that you don’t find pictures, they find you. This was an attempt to be edgy!
15th May 2025 15th May 25

James Stanton

@notnats
I'm 64 and live in Devon UK. A recent visit to The Photographers' Gallery in London inspired me to pick up a camera again.
1% complete

Photo Details

