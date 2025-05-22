Sign up
11 / 365
IMG_4724
As much as I’m drawn to Street photography, it’s edginess and the stories contained within it, nature has a knack of stopping me in mid stride with its array of colours & textures. A different type of story here, me thinks
22nd May 2025
22nd May 25
James Stanton
@notnats
I'm 64 and live in Devon UK. A recent visit to The Photographers' Gallery in London inspired me to pick up a camera again.
0
365
iPhone XR
22nd May 2025 6:09pm
flowers
violet
foxglove
