As much as I’m drawn to Street photography, it’s edginess and the stories contained within it, nature has a knack of stopping me in mid stride with its array of colours & textures. A different type of story here, me thinks
22nd May 2025 22nd May 25

James Stanton

@notnats
I’m 64 and live in Devon UK. A recent visit to The Photographers’ Gallery in London inspired me to pick up a camera again. The...
