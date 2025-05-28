Previous
DSC_0056 by notnats
15 / 365

DSC_0056

No, not another negative Quad statistic! The farmer war using it to prop up the gate so that he could move his sheep across the lane.
28th May 2025 28th May 25

James Stanton

@notnats
I’m 64 and live in Devon UK. A recent visit to The Photographers’ Gallery in London inspired me to pick up a camera again. The...
4% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact