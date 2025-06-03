Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
17 / 365
IMG_4773
North Curry Church, Somerset
3rd June 2025
3rd Jun 25
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
James Stanton
@notnats
I’m 64 and live in Devon UK. A recent visit to The Photographers’ Gallery in London inspired me to pick up a camera again. The...
17
photos
2
followers
4
following
4% complete
View this month »
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
iPhone XR
Taken
2nd June 2025 5:39pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close