IMG_4930 by notnats
20 / 365

IMG_4930

On the coast path between Cala Blanca and Cap d’Artruix (Menorca), the way the wind had stunted the thorn(?) bush, caught my eye.
13th June 2025 13th Jun 25

James Stanton

@notnats
I’m 64 and live in Devon UK. A recent visit to The Photographers’ Gallery in London inspired me to pick up a camera again. The...
