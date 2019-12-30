Previous
Two jays by novab
310 / 365

Two jays

Just filling in the last empty space in the month of December. Now onto January!

Thank you for all the support and encouragement in the past year, it is truly appreciated!
30th December 2019 30th Dec 19

Nova

ace
@novab
Jan 4/19 I've got some decision to make... Jan 27/18 It's a new year and I'm still here! Have a fabulous day! --------------------- Jan 9/17 Now that I...
