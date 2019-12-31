Sign up
310 / 365
Celebration time
Wishing the best for each and everyone of you as the new year arrives. May 2020 be one of the best, full of new hope, new joy and new beginnings. Cheers!
31st December 2019
31st Dec 19
Nova
ace
@novab
Jan 4/19 I've got some decision to make... Jan 27/18 It's a new year and I'm still here! Have a fabulous day! --------------------- Jan 9/17 Now that I...
1749
photos
132
followers
64
following
84% complete
View this month »
303
304
305
306
307
308
309
310
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365 - year 5
Camera
NIKON D3300
Taken
30th December 2019 6:12pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
light
,
fire
,
wine
,
celebration
,
wishes
,
new year
