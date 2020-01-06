Previous
Lake view by novab
317 / 365

Lake view

Another shot from my winter outing along the lake. We are expecting more snow tomorrow, so more snow pics are probably in my future. :)
6th January 2020 6th Jan 20

Nova

ace
@novab
Photo Details

Corinne ace
Winter wonderland!
January 7th, 2020  
