Red #4 by novab
82 / 365

Red #4

Day 23 of the rainbow challenge this month.

Since it's late winter here, I had to purchase the flowers last week for this theme before those stores closed during this crazy times.

So here are some pretty flower shots this week to help brighten up our days. Take care and stay safe.

23rd March 2020 23rd Mar 20

Nova

ace
@novab
Year 6 and I'm still here. I would never have thought that would happen. Where did the time go?
22% complete

Photo Details

