Yellow #4
Day 25 of the rainbow challenge this month.
Since it's late winter here, I had to purchase the flowers last week for this theme before those stores closed during this crazy times.
So here are some pretty flower shots this week to help brighten up our days. Take care and stay safe.
25th March 2020
25th Mar 20
Nova
Photo Details
Views
6
Album
365 - year 6
Camera
NIKON D3300
Taken
12th March 2020 3:23pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
yellow
,
flower
,
macro
,
rose
,
petals
,
theme-depth
,
rainbow2020
