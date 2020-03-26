Previous
Green #4 by novab
85 / 365

Green #4

Day 25 of the rainbow challenge this month.

Since it's late winter here, I had to purchase the flowers last week for this theme before those stores closed during this crazy times.

So here are some pretty flower shots this week to help brighten up our days. Take care and stay safe.
Nova

