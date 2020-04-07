Sign up
Previous
Next
97 / 365
Morning visitor
It is always a treat for me to capture this garden visitor. I hear him singing in the trees, but find it hard to spot him most days.
Thanks for stopping by and have a great day!
7th April 2020
7th Apr 20
1
1
Nova
ace
@novab
Year 6 and I'm still here. I would never have thought that would happen. Where did the time go? Jan 4/19 - I've got...
1860
photos
138
followers
67
following
26% complete
89
90
91
92
93
94
96
97
84
90
91
92
93
94
96
97
Views
4
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365 - year 6
Camera
NIKON D3300
Taken
1st April 2020 2:41pm
Tags
tree
,
red
,
bird
,
fog
,
cardinal
,
in my garden
Peter Day
ace
very nice colouring
April 7th, 2020
