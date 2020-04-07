Previous
Next
Morning visitor by novab
97 / 365

Morning visitor

It is always a treat for me to capture this garden visitor. I hear him singing in the trees, but find it hard to spot him most days.

Thanks for stopping by and have a great day!
7th April 2020 7th Apr 20

Nova

ace
@novab
Year 6 and I'm still here. I would never have thought that would happen. Where did the time go? Jan 4/19 - I've got...
26% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Peter Day ace
very nice colouring
April 7th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise