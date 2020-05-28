Sign up
126 / 365
Meet Ramona
A friend of mine named my spider, and because of that, you get to see her again! :)
Thanks for stopping by and have a great day!
28th May 2020
28th May 20
Nova
ace
@novab
Year 6 and I'm still here. I would never have thought that would happen. Where did the time go? Jan 4/19 - I've got...
1890
photos
133
followers
65
following
119
120
121
122
123
124
125
126
Views
3
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365 - year 6
Camera
NIKON D3300
Taken
27th May 2020 10:35am
Tags
legs
,
spider
,
macro
,
in my garden
,
barn-board
Mona
ace
:-) Great focus on the eyes,...
June 2nd, 2020
Mariana Visser
well captured
June 2nd, 2020
