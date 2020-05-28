Previous
Meet Ramona by novab
126 / 365

Meet Ramona

A friend of mine named my spider, and because of that, you get to see her again! :)

Thanks for stopping by and have a great day!
28th May 2020 28th May 20

Nova

ace
@novab
Mona ace
:-) Great focus on the eyes,...
June 2nd, 2020  
Mariana Visser
well captured
June 2nd, 2020  
