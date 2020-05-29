Previous
Peggy's Cove by novab
127 / 365

Peggy's Cove

In the summer/fall you can see more than 10 buses in the parking lot, with so many tourist walking over the rocks. It will be a little strange not seeing so many people, but might be a great opportunity to visit more often.

Thanks for stopping by and have a great day!
