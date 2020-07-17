Previous
Peggy's Cove by novab
Peggy's Cove

This is what Peggy's Cove looks like in the summer without tourists. Which seems a little unreal to me, as most times you wait for people to get out of the shot, but today I waited to have people in my shot.
17th July 2020 17th Jul 20

Nova

ace
@novab
Year 6 and I'm still here. I would never have thought that would happen. Where did the time go? Jan 4/19 - I've got...
