hide & seek by novab
hide & seek

This guy was the slowest of the bunch and was trying to hide from me, but I found him. :)

Thanks for stopping by and have a great day!
23rd July 2020 23rd Jul 20

Nova

Photo Details

Kim ace
Well spotted and captured!
July 25th, 2020  
