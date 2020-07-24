Previous
In my garden by novab
152 / 365

In my garden

My daisy's are now in bloom in my garden. Hooray!

Thanks for stopping by and have a great day!
Nova

Beau ace
Looks beautiful.
July 26th, 2020  
