Previous
Next
Macro ant by novab
157 / 365

Macro ant

Seemed like a strange site to see, this ant was dropping eggs from the top rail of my deck to the base. I guess it was time to relocate from my planter to a more permanent home.

Thanks for stopping by & have a fantastic day!
26th July 2020 26th Jul 20

Nova

ace
@novab
Year 6 and I'm still here. I would never have thought that would happen. Where did the time go? Jan 4/19 - I've got...
43% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise