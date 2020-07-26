Sign up
Macro ant
Seemed like a strange site to see, this ant was dropping eggs from the top rail of my deck to the base. I guess it was time to relocate from my planter to a more permanent home.
Thanks for stopping by & have a fantastic day!
26th July 2020
26th Jul 20
Nova
ace
@novab
Year 6 and I'm still here. I would never have thought that would happen. Where did the time go? Jan 4/19 - I've got...
Tags
macro
,
insect
,
ant
,
in my garden
