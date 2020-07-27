Sign up
In the trees
I believe this is the same squirrel who climbed up my dinning-room window screen while I was eating breakfast yesterday morning. I'm very thankful we have screens on all the windows or I'd probably have these guys in my house again!
Thanks for stopping by and have a great day!
27th July 2020
27th Jul 20
Views
2
Album
365 - year 6
Camera
NIKON D3300
Taken
27th July 2020 9:48am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
tree
,
branch
,
squirrel
,
bokeh
,
fur
,
in my garden
