walking shoes

In mid March we started the covid lockdown procedures in Nova Scotia. So getting out of the house and walking was a great help in keeping me (and the people around me) sane. These sneakers of mine have travelled approx. 890 km in roughly 135 day, so my Fitbit indicates. It's too hot to walk at this point today, with the temps in the high 20C range, but tomorrow morning I'll be doing it again.



Thanks for stopping by and have a fabulous day!