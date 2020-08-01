Previous
Just a fly by novab
163 / 365

Just a fly

I was looking for bees but was not successful in capturing them, so here is a fly instead.

Thanks for stopping by and have a great day!
1st August 2020 1st Aug 20

Nova

ace
@novab
Year 6 and I'm still here. I would never have thought that would happen. Where did the time go? Jan 4/19 - I've got...
44% complete

Linda
Eww--cool!--but eww!
August 5th, 2020  
