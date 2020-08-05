Sign up
At the beach
You never know when you go to the beach in Nova Scotia whether there will be sun or fog when you arrive. We had 3 hours of fog before the sun made an appearance.
Thanks for stopping by and have a great day.
5th August 2020
Nova
ace
@novab
Year 6 and I'm still here. I would never have thought that would happen. Where did the time go? Jan 4/19 - I've got...
1931
photos
134
followers
65
following
Album
365 - year 6
iPhone 8
6th August 2020 1:24pm
book
b&w
hat
beach
nova scotia
martinique beach
