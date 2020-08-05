Previous
At the beach by novab
167 / 365

At the beach

You never know when you go to the beach in Nova Scotia whether there will be sun or fog when you arrive. We had 3 hours of fog before the sun made an appearance.

5th August 2020 5th Aug 20

