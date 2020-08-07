Previous
The sunset kiss by novab
168 / 365

The sunset kiss

When you see a sunset like this it calls for a silhouette shot. With my sister & her hubby close by they we willing subject for this shot.

7th August 2020 7th Aug 20

Nova

ace
@novab
Year 6 and I'm still here. I would never have thought that would happen. Where did the time go? Jan 4/19 - I've got...
