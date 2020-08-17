Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
170 / 365
Celebration
So happy to be celebrating with this special person in my life.
Thanks for stopping by and have a great day!
17th August 2020
17th Aug 20
2
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Nova
ace
@novab
Year 6 and I'm still here. I would never have thought that would happen. Where did the time go? Jan 4/19 - I've got...
1934
photos
132
followers
63
following
46% complete
View this month »
163
164
165
166
167
168
169
170
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365 - year 6
Camera
NIKON D3300
Taken
17th August 2020 2:05pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
candle
,
cake
,
birthday
,
celebration
,
happy birthday
,
my girl
Mona
ace
A very happy birthday to you G. May all your wishes come true. Hugs across the Atlantic from us. M&M
BTW, what a sweet and gorgeous photo.
August 17th, 2020
Kathy
ace
Happy Birthday to your daughter.
August 17th, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close
BTW, what a sweet and gorgeous photo.