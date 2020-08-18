Sign up
Soaring
In Nova Scotia the temperature can be extremely different in just a short 40 minute drive. At my house it was 25 C and sunny and at this beach it was 18 C and foggy and windy. It was still a great trip, but I was expecting it to be a bit warmer.
Thanks for having a look & enjoy your day!
18th August 2020
18th Aug 20
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365 - year 6
Camera
NIKON D3300
Taken
19th August 2020 12:40pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bird
,
beach
,
ocean
,
seagull
,
fly
,
lawrencetown beach
