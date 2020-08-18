Previous
Next
Soaring by novab
180 / 365

Soaring

In Nova Scotia the temperature can be extremely different in just a short 40 minute drive. At my house it was 25 C and sunny and at this beach it was 18 C and foggy and windy. It was still a great trip, but I was expecting it to be a bit warmer.

Thanks for having a look & enjoy your day!
18th August 2020 18th Aug 20

Nova

ace
@novab
Year 6 and I'm still here. I would never have thought that would happen. Where did the time go? Jan 4/19 - I've got...
49% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise