186 / 365
Peggy's Cove lighthouse
It's a great spot to watch the sunset and not too far from home.
Thanks for stopping by and have a great day!
28th August 2020
28th Aug 20
Nova
@novab
Year 6 and I'm still here. I would never have thought that would happen. Where did the time go? Jan 4/19 - I've got...
Tags
light
,
sunset
,
rocks
,
lighthouse
,
nova scotia
,
peggys cove
Beau
ace
Great capture.
August 30th, 2020
