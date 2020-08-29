Sign up
188 / 365
Lens flare at Peggy's Cove
I like how the lens flare made a complete circle in this shot and the silhouettes of the people walking towards the lighthouse.
Thanks for stopping by and have a great day!
29th August 2020
29th Aug 20
Nova
ace
@novab
Year 6 and I'm still here. I would never have thought that would happen. Where did the time go? Jan 4/19 - I've got...
1952
photos
132
followers
63
following
181
182
183
184
185
186
187
188
Views
6
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365 - year 6
Camera
NIKON D3300
Taken
28th August 2020 7:37pm
Tags
night
,
light
,
sunset
,
rocks
,
girls
,
lighthouse
,
selfie
,
nova scotia
,
peggys cove
ZambianLass
ace
Magic fav
September 2nd, 2020
Beau
ace
Stunning
September 2nd, 2020
