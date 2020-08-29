Previous
Lens flare at Peggy's Cove by novab
188 / 365

Lens flare at Peggy's Cove

I like how the lens flare made a complete circle in this shot and the silhouettes of the people walking towards the lighthouse.

29th August 2020

Nova

ace
@novab
Nova
ZambianLass ace
Magic fav
September 2nd, 2020  
Beau ace
Stunning
September 2nd, 2020  
