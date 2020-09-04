Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
190 / 365
Momma Gertrude
I continue to check on Gertrude and see that she now has a second egg sack. That's going to be way too many spiders for me.
Thanks for stopping by and have a fabulous week!
4th September 2020
4th Sep 20
1
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Nova
ace
@novab
Year 6 and I'm still here. I would never have thought that would happen. Where did the time go? Jan 4/19 - I've got...
1954
photos
133
followers
63
following
52% complete
View this month »
183
184
185
186
187
188
189
190
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365 - year 6
Camera
NIKON D3300
Taken
4th September 2020 12:16pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
spider
,
macro
,
egg
,
momma
,
gertrude
,
in my garden
,
egg sack
Beau
ace
Great detail. Gertrude looks wonderful.
September 8th, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close