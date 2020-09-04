Previous
Momma Gertrude by novab
190 / 365

Momma Gertrude

I continue to check on Gertrude and see that she now has a second egg sack. That's going to be way too many spiders for me.

Thanks for stopping by and have a fabulous week!
4th September 2020 4th Sep 20

Nova

@novab
Year 6 and I'm still here. I would never have thought that would happen. Where did the time go? Jan 4/19 - I've got...
Photo Details

Beau ace
Great detail. Gertrude looks wonderful.
September 8th, 2020  
