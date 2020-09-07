Sign up
Blue sky
If there is a set of stairs, I'm going to climb them to see what's going on up there. :)
Thanks for stopping by and have a great day!
7th September 2020
7th Sep 20
Nova
@novab
Tags
grass
clouds
rail
stairs
exploring
blue sky
nova scotia
york redoubt national historic site
Peter Day
WONDWRFUL CLOUDS
September 12th, 2020
*lynn
fabulous colors, love the blue sky
September 12th, 2020
