The flying machine by novab
198 / 365

The flying machine

Here are a couple shots of our balloon. You just don't realize how big it is while flying around, but this may help give a better perspective by looking at the ground crew in the bottom right photo.

14th September 2020 14th Sep 20

Nova

@novab
Babs ace
Great collage. I have always wanted to ride in a balloon and there are rides here in the Hunter Valley, but I can't get anyone brave enough to go with me.
September 17th, 2020  
