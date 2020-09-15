Previous
The flight crew by novab
The flight crew

Thanks to the GoPro that East Coast Balloon Adventures had installed from the balloon, we have a couple shots of us in the basket.

And since there is only 1 active covid case in Nova Scotia and bubbles of 10 people are allowed outside we did not have to wear masks on the trip.
15th September 2020 15th Sep 20

Nova

@novab
Maggiemae ace
What an absolutely super shot! That camera is good showing so much of the land so far below --eeck!
September 17th, 2020  
