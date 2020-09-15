Sign up
The flight crew
Thanks to the GoPro that East Coast Balloon Adventures had installed from the balloon, we have a couple shots of us in the basket.
And since there is only 1 active covid case in Nova Scotia and bubbles of 10 people are allowed outside we did not have to wear masks on the trip.
15th September 2020
15th Sep 20
Nova
ace
@novab
Year 6 and I'm still here. I would never have thought that would happen. Where did the time go? Jan 4/19 - I've got...
365 - year 6
Hero3-Black Edition
Tags
balloon
,
fun
,
flight
,
flying
,
adventure
,
gopro
,
hot air balloon
,
nova scotia
Maggiemae
ace
What an absolutely super shot! That camera is good showing so much of the land so far below --eeck!
September 17th, 2020
