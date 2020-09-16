Sign up
200 / 365
There was no bad views on our recent balloon ride. As I mentioned before it was amazing!
16th September 2020
16th Sep 20
Nova
ace
@novab
Year 6 and I'm still here. I would never have thought that would happen. Where did the time go? Jan 4/19 - I've got...
1968
photos
133
followers
63
following
54% complete
View this month »
4
365 - year 6
NIKON D3300
12th September 2020 6:18pm
Tags
balloon
,
ride
,
view
,
flight
,
flying
,
fields
,
hot air balloon
,
annapolis valley
