Autumn colours
The colours are spectacular here in Nova Scotia and add lovely colour to everything! Have a fabulous day!
8th October 2020
8th Oct 20
Nova
ace
@novab
Year 6 and I'm still here. I would never have thought that would happen. Where did the time go? Jan 4/19 - I've got...
1979
photos
129
followers
60
following
Photo Details
Views
4
Album
365 - year 6
Camera
NIKON D3300
Taken
8th October 2020 3:05pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
leaves
,
fall
,
autumn
,
nova scotia
,
theme-seasons
