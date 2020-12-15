Sign up
263 / 365
Chocolate cake
Day 15 - baking
There have been many opportunities this month for baking photos, but I thought this minimalist shot works for the tag.
Thanks for stopping by and have a great day!
15th December 2020
15th Dec 20
Nova
ace
@novab
Year 6 and I'm still here. I would never have thought that would happen. Where did the time go? Jan 4/19 - I've got...
365 - year 6
NIKON D3300
3rd December 2020 3:12pm
kitchen
baking
plate
mixer
beater
theme-holidays
Netkonnexion
ace
Lovely. Now you have me drooling... LOL. Nice idea and shot.
December 17th, 2020
