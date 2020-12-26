Sign up
274 / 365
Christmas visitor
He loves to climb on the bird feeder and scare the birds away and eat the seeds of course.
Thanks for stopping by and have a great day!
26th December 2020
26th Dec 20
Nova
ace
@novab
Year 6 and I'm still here. I would never have thought that would happen. Where did the time go? Jan 4/19 - I've got...
Tags
squirrel
,
winter
,
animal
,
deck
,
in my garden
Alexandra DG
Lovely
December 28th, 2020
