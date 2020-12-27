Previous
Next
Winter walk by novab
275 / 365

Winter walk

A 14 km walk with my honey on this fabulous winters day. It took us 2hrs & 30 minutes, but it was so good to get out of the house and stretch our legs.

Have a great day!
27th December 2020 27th Dec 20

Nova

ace
@novab
Year 6 and I'm still here. I would never have thought that would happen. Where did the time go? Jan 4/19 - I've got...
75% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise