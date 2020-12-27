Sign up
275 / 365
Winter walk
A 14 km walk with my honey on this fabulous winters day. It took us 2hrs & 30 minutes, but it was so good to get out of the house and stretch our legs.
Have a great day!
27th December 2020
27th Dec 20
Nova
ace
@novab
Year 6 and I'm still here. I would never have thought that would happen. Where did the time go? Jan 4/19 - I've got...
2055
photos
130
followers
63
following
268
269
270
271
272
273
274
275
Views
0
Album
365 - year 6
Camera
iPhone 8
Taken
27th December 2020 10:47am
Tags
snow
,
light
,
winter
,
sun
,
walk
,
blue sky
