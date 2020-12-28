Sign up
276 / 365
Almonds
I am always happy to receive some little people in my Christmas sock. They are always so much fun to play with and pose. I was working on a different set-up and munching on these almonds and thought, hey why not use the nuts.
Thanks for stopping by and have a great day!
28th December 2020
28th Dec 20
1
0
Nova
ace
@novab
Year 6 and I'm still here. I would never have thought that would happen. Where did the time go? Jan 4/19 - I've got...
2056
photos
130
followers
63
following
269
270
271
272
273
274
275
276
Views
5
Comments
1
Album
365 - year 6
Camera
NIKON D3300
Taken
28th December 2020 1:35pm
Tags
bike
,
macro
,
little people
,
almond
,
nut
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Such a cute shot. Love it.
December 29th, 2020
