Previous
Next
Almonds by novab
276 / 365

Almonds

I am always happy to receive some little people in my Christmas sock. They are always so much fun to play with and pose. I was working on a different set-up and munching on these almonds and thought, hey why not use the nuts.

Thanks for stopping by and have a great day!
28th December 2020 28th Dec 20

Nova

ace
@novab
Year 6 and I'm still here. I would never have thought that would happen. Where did the time go? Jan 4/19 - I've got...
75% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

mittens (Marilyn) ace
Such a cute shot. Love it.
December 29th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise