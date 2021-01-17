Sign up
286 / 365
How you doin?
Just playing around with the little people and some wine corks.
Thanks for stopping by and have a great day!
17th January 2021
17th Jan 21
Nova
ace
@novab
Hi, I’m Nova, living on the east coast of Canada. I love taking pictures to capture moments in my family’s life and I enjoy trying to...
2068
photos
137
followers
63
following
Tags
wine
,
macro
,
corks
,
little people
,
wine corks
