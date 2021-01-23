Sign up
290 / 365
On my street
Here is a night shot from my front door. The snow makes everything look so pretty.
Thanks for stopping by and have a great day!
23rd January 2021
23rd Jan 21
Nova
ace
@novab
Hi, I’m Nova, living on the east coast of Canada. I love taking pictures to capture moments in my family’s life and I enjoy trying to...
2073
photos
142
followers
63
following
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments: 1
1
Album
365 - year 6
Camera
NIKON D3300
Taken
22nd January 2021 6:54pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
snow
,
white
,
winter
,
trees
,
walking
,
theme-thirds
Janet B.
ace
Beautiful light in this pretty winter scene!
January 25th, 2021
