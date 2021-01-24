Previous
Next
The empty bench by novab
291 / 365

The empty bench

I really like how the snow provided the much needed contrast in the winter.

Thanks for having a look and enjoy your day!
24th January 2021 24th Jan 21

Nova

ace
@novab
Hi, I’m Nova, living on the east coast of Canada. I love taking pictures to capture moments in my family’s life and I enjoy trying to...
79% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Janet B. ace
I love how you composed this beautiful, wintry shot; and the light is so pretty, too. I'm jealous...I'd love to get more snow here! :)
January 26th, 2021  
George ace
Lovely composition.
January 26th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise