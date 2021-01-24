Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
291 / 365
The empty bench
I really like how the snow provided the much needed contrast in the winter.
Thanks for having a look and enjoy your day!
24th January 2021
24th Jan 21
2
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Nova
ace
@novab
Hi, I’m Nova, living on the east coast of Canada. I love taking pictures to capture moments in my family’s life and I enjoy trying to...
2074
photos
142
followers
63
following
79% complete
View this month »
284
285
286
287
288
289
290
291
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
2
Album
365 - year 6
Camera
NIKON D3300
Taken
23rd January 2021 11:05am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
snow
,
rocks
,
winter
,
trees
,
bench
,
cold
,
theme-thirds
Janet B.
ace
I love how you composed this beautiful, wintry shot; and the light is so pretty, too. I'm jealous...I'd love to get more snow here! :)
January 26th, 2021
George
ace
Lovely composition.
January 26th, 2021
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close