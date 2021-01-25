Sign up
292 / 365
Winter shelter
Located at the entrance of Halifax harbour with an amazing view of the ocean.
Thanks for stopping by and have a great day!
25th January 2021
25th Jan 21
Nova
ace
@novab
Hi, I’m Nova, living on the east coast of Canada. I love taking pictures to capture moments in my family’s life and I enjoy trying to...
2075
photos
143
followers
63
following
285
286
287
288
289
290
291
292
Views
4
Album
365 - year 6
Camera
NIKON D3300
Taken
26th January 2021 2:50pm
Exif
Sizes
Tags
snow
,
sea
,
winter
,
ocean
,
building
