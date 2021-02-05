Sign up
Previous
Next
300 / 365
Mortar and pestle
Another shot for the 'Flash of Red' February.
Thanks for stopping by and have a great day!
5th February 2021
5th Feb 21
3
4
Nova
ace
@novab
Hi, I’m Nova, living on the east coast of Canada. I love taking pictures to capture moments in my family’s life and I enjoy trying to...
2083
photos
145
followers
63
following
82% complete
View this month »
293
294
295
296
297
298
299
300
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
3
Fav's
4
Album
365-year 6/7
Camera
NIKON D3300
Taken
29th January 2021 5:08pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
b&w
,
kitchen
,
shadow
,
50mm
,
niftyfifty
,
low-key
,
mortar & pestle
,
for2021
Pam Knowler
ace
Wonderful low key image!
February 5th, 2021
Issi Bannerman
ace
Beautiful image! Very sensual!
February 5th, 2021
Leli
Lovely shot. So simple and yet effective. Creative.
February 5th, 2021
