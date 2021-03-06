Sign up
325 / 365
Paper
One for the rainbow month. :)
Thanks for stopping by and have a great day
6th March 2021
6th Mar 21
Nova
ace
@novab
Hi, I’m Nova, living on the east coast of Canada. I love taking pictures to capture moments in my family’s life and I enjoy trying to...
2111
photos
150
followers
68
following
89% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
2
Album
365-year 6/7
Camera
NIKON D3300
Taken
7th March 2021 10:11am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
blue
,
paper
,
abstract
,
theme-depthoffield
,
rainbow2021
Lin
ace
Love this - so many pretty shades
March 7th, 2021
RonM
ace
Like the intense contrast. And with previous orange.
March 7th, 2021
